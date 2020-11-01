Advertisement

Fond du Lac County home suffers smoke damage in afternoon fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County home has minor smoke damage after a fire in the Town of Friendship.

It happed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Lakeshore Drive.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the cause was improper handling of burning materials.

Officials say the fire was contained to the second floor bedroom.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

PHOTO GALLERY: HALLOWEEN 2020 IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Thanks for sending in your photos!

Community

HALLOWEEN 2020 IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

Updated: 12 hours ago
You sent us your fun Halloween pics, here they are!

Community

Green Bay Mayor proposes tax increase to offset costs of pandemic

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
The Mayor says a loss in revenue due to the pandemic is partially to blame for another tax increase.

News

Appleton Downtown’s Shop Local 920 challenge to help small businesses for the holidays

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many retailers depend on the holiday shopping season for some of their biggest earnings. This year, because of the pandemic, small shops are relying on holiday-time business more than ever. Appleton Downtown Inc. created a Support Local 920 campaign to help.

Latest News

Community

Online fundraiser for Oshkosh Seniors Center

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The center, located at 200 N Campbell Rd, offers classes and exercise equipment to thousands of seniors in the area. It also serves as a gathering place.

News

Oshkosh Fire Chief honored with national award

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley was honored with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

Holidays

Where trick-or-treating is canceled and where it’s still on for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Most communities are continuing the tradition, but trick-or-treaters (and parents) are urged to take health precautions

Community

Manitowoc Alderman investigated over residency

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
The investigation started at the end of August when a private citizen submitted a communication to the Council President disputing Bailey’s address.

Community

Greater Waupaca community benefits from more than $100,000 in grants

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s all thanks to the Waupaca Area Community Foundation, wanting to help those most affected by the pandemic.

News

Oshkosh nonprofits extend hours to provide childcare, virtual learning help

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A persistent problem for many working families during this pandemic has been arranging childcare for students learning at home. Some organizations that traditionally have after-school programs extended their hours to try to bridge that gap.