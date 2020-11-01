Fond du Lac County home suffers smoke damage in afternoon fire

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County home has minor smoke damage after a fire in the Town of Friendship.

It happed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Lakeshore Drive.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the cause was improper handling of burning materials.

Officials say the fire was contained to the second floor bedroom.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.