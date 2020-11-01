Advertisement

Election day dos and don’ts

What you need to know before heading to the polls on November 3rd.
An assortment of "I Voted Today" stickers on a table at a polling place.
An assortment of "I Voted Today" stickers on a table at a polling place.(KCRG)
By Dana Munro
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Election day Dos
Election day Dos(WBAY)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve broken down your national and local races in Wisconsin over the past few weeks, now it’s time to prepare for election day.

On election day make sure you do bring a photo I.D. like a Wisconsin D.O.T. issued driver’s license, a Wisconsin university I.D. or a U.S. Military I.D. You’ll need to show it at the polls.

♠ DO come to the polls even if you’re working on election day. By Wisconsin law no employer may refuse an employee time off for voting or penalize them for it after the fact.

♠ DO participate in voting if you are a convicted felon who has completed his or her sentence. You are automatically eligible to vote once your sentence is complete or you are pardoned.

♠ DO bring a mask and hand sanitizer to the polls as they may be crowded.

♠ DO bring snacks. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day but lines may be long so be prepared to wait for a while.

Election Day don'ts
Election Day don'ts(WBAY)

♠ On election day DON’T distribute any election-related materials or try to persuade others to vote a certain way at the polls.

♠ DO NOT threaten or ask someone else to threaten or impose violence on other voters at the polling place. It is against Wisconsin state law.

♠ DO NOT bribe others to vote a certain way or not vote at all.

♠ DON’T change a ballot that is not yours that you are responsible for delivering from a nursing home or hospital.

♠ DON’T purposely fail to deliver a ballot you are assigned to deliver from a nursing home or hospital.

