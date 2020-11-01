Advertisement

Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers vs. Vikings

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (5-1) get set to meet the Minnesota Vikings (1-5), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with the ‘Fast Facts.’

#1 Injury update: There are several key injuries to watch on both sides. Green Bay RB Aaron Jones and CB Kevin King have been ruled out. K Mason Crosby dealt with calf and back issues this week, but is questionable to play. And without the Packers signing another kicker this weekend, it looks like it is an optimistic questionable designation for Crosby. Also questionable this week, and perhaps set to return from injuries, are: LT David Bakhtiari, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, & DL Tyler Lancaster.

On the Minnesota side, the Vikings are really thin at cornerback. Mike Hughes and Holton Hill are out injured and Cameron Dantzler *was* on COVID reserve. BUT, the Vikings activated Dantlzer from COVID reserve and he could be available to play. Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook is questionable, but reportedly good to go to return from his groin injury.

#2 Wind: If you live anywhere near Green Bay, you may have heard the wind howling overnight and into this morning. And the wind will continue throughout the game with sustained winds near 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. The wind could surely affect the passing game. But before you think it automatically dampens the passing game or is an advantage for the Packers, think back to 2016. In fierce winds at Washington, Kirk Cousins carved the Packers up to the tune of 375 yards, 3 TDs, and a 145 QB rating.

#3 Divisional Dominance: Packers coach Matt LaFleur has still not lost a game within the NFC North, sitting at 8-0 in divisional games so far in his head coaching career. LaFleur will look to make it 9-for-9 today.

#4 Adams' absurd success: Davante Adams tied Don Hutson’s franchise record with 14 catches in the season opener at Minnesota and had 13 catches last week. Even with CB Dantzler back, Minnesota should struggle to cover the Packers wide receiver. And even in the wind, Adams should be expected to have another solid showing. It sure looks like it is just a matter of time until he has the Packers’ single-game catches record all to himself.

#5 Home sweet home: No fans? No problem. The Packers home field advantage will start to show up even more now with the weather turning colder. LaFleur is 10-1 at home (counting the playoffs) and can count on colder weather to help out from here on in. This morning’s wind chill? 18 degrees!

Prediction: Packers, 33, Vikings, 24

As always, tune in to Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 for the best postgame coverage in the business. We will also have highlights and reports on Action 2 News at 5:30 and 10:00.

