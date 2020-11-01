Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP and WBAY) - Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

The Vikings withstood a three-touchdown performance from Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Each of the Vikings' first four possessions ended with Cook touchdowns.

He ran for 163 yards and caught two passes for 63 more.

The only other Vikings to score four touchdowns in a game are Ahmad Rashad in 1979 and Chuck Foreman in 1975.

The Packers have a quick turnaround before traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will play at home next Sunday as they host the Lions.

With the loss, Green Bay falls to 5-2. Minnesota still remains at the bottom of the NFC North at 2-5, sitting below the Detroit Lions, who fell to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears play the late Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Saints.

