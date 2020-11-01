Advertisement

Consumer Alert: How to report scams, fraud to the Federal Trade Commission

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is learning what the top scam complaints are in Wisconsin, and also about the new way to report complaints to the Federal Trade Commission.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning about utility scams and tech support scams, such as those Action 2 News has previously reported on.

If someone calls demanding immediate payment and threatens to disconnect your power - it’s a scam.

Other scams? Calls claiming to be from Applecare, saying there’s a problem with the iCloud or Apple ID. Even if a phone number looks legit, if a caller says there’s a problem with your computer, hang up.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a new way to report scams and fraud.

“Every time you file a report with the FTC, you are helping us build cases, stop scammers and also alert others about current trends. And now, it’s a lot easier to report fraud at reportfraud.ftc.gov,” says Rosario Mendez of the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

To file a report, go to reportfraud.ftc.gov, and click on the ‘Report Now’ button. CLICK HERE to access that site.

You’ll then be prompted to answer some questions, and can choose what your problem is about - an impersonator scam, job or money making opportunity, phone, internet, television, an online shopping scam, sweepstakes, just an annoying call, or a different item.

After that, you’ll be asked to report any details you have, as well as contact information you have, the company’s name, or the person’s name who you spoke with.

You’ll also be asked if you paid any money, and if you did, provide how you paid or sent the funds.

After that, you’ll be asked to describe what happened, and then you’ll get a report number and tips on what to do next.

Even if you didn’t lose money, you should still file a report in order to help stop the scam.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fundraiser held for veteran hit by drunk driver

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dozens showed their support at a fundraiser held Sunday for a Navy veteran who was hit by a drunk driver earlier this year.

News

Consumer Alert: Top scams in Wisconsin, and how to report complaints to the FTC

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Consumer Alert: Top scams in Wisconsin, and how to report complaints to the FTC

News

SAM25’s new shelter space opens for winter season in Shawano

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Action 2 News has followed SAM25′s efforts to renovate and open a new, permanent shelter location in Shawano. Sunday was the first time people could stay in the overnight shelter’s new facility.

News

Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 death rate drops slightly, more than 3,000 new cases confirmed Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new cases were part of 18,062 new test results, the second highest amount of test results received by the state in a single day.

News

Missing veteran found deceased following search

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man had last been seen early Friday morning by his wife.

News

LIVE BLOG: Vikings defeat Packers, 28-22

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay (5-1) has an 8-3-2 record against Minnesota (1-5) at Lambeau Field since 2008.

Crime

Sheboygan police investigate shooting inside a home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers have developed potential suspects and are continuing to investigate the disturbance.

News

MARINETTE FAMILY STRUGGLE TO FIND HOME AFTER FIRE - clipped version

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

5 months after Marinette apartment fire, several families remain homeless

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Several families remain displaced five months after a blaze at a low-income building in Marinette.