Consumer Alert: How to report scams, fraud to the Federal Trade Commission

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is learning what the top scam complaints are in Wisconsin, and also about the new way to report complaints to the Federal Trade Commission.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning about utility scams and tech support scams, such as those Action 2 News has previously reported on.

If someone calls demanding immediate payment and threatens to disconnect your power - it’s a scam.

Other scams? Calls claiming to be from Applecare, saying there’s a problem with the iCloud or Apple ID. Even if a phone number looks legit, if a caller says there’s a problem with your computer, hang up.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a new way to report scams and fraud.

“Every time you file a report with the FTC, you are helping us build cases, stop scammers and also alert others about current trends. And now, it’s a lot easier to report fraud at reportfraud.ftc.gov,” says Rosario Mendez of the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

To file a report, go to reportfraud.ftc.gov, and click on the ‘Report Now’ button. CLICK HERE to access that site.

You’ll then be prompted to answer some questions, and can choose what your problem is about - an impersonator scam, job or money making opportunity, phone, internet, television, an online shopping scam, sweepstakes, just an annoying call, or a different item.

After that, you’ll be asked to report any details you have, as well as contact information you have, the company’s name, or the person’s name who you spoke with.

You’ll also be asked if you paid any money, and if you did, provide how you paid or sent the funds.

After that, you’ll be asked to describe what happened, and then you’ll get a report number and tips on what to do next.

Even if you didn’t lose money, you should still file a report in order to help stop the scam.

