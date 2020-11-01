Advertisement

5 months after Marinette apartment fire, several families remain homeless

The displaced families have struggled to find homes in the Marinette and Peshtigo area.
Several apartments at the Woods Apartments in Marinette remain empty after a fire on May 28.
Several apartments at the Woods Apartments in Marinette remain empty after a fire on May 28.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brittany Williams moved into her apartment in January after leaving an abusive relationship.

“This was the family with five children and then this family had three children,” Williams said pointing toward vacant apartments.

Williams said she’s now rebuilding her life once again after a blaze at the Woods Apartments in Marinette on May 28 destroyed her place.

“There was about 20 foot flames coming out of my balcony, and at that point, I just knew it was a lost. I didn’t know what else to do,” Williams said.

The fire was ruled as electrical and it forced 21 people out of their homes.

Yet five months after the fire, most of the apartments in the area where the blaze happened remain empty. The building is tailored for low income residents.

The flames began around Williams’s AC unit and then spread to nearby apartments.

She expressed feelings of remorse for it starting in her apartment, although fire officials determined it was an accident.

“A lot of them were in my situation, low income you know. And this is one of the only low income facilities around and now they’re displaced,” Williams said.

St. Vincent de Paul has stepped in to assist families. However, the organization wants the community to also help those displaced find housing as four families, including Williams, remain homeless.

“I’ve been on waiting list after waiting list. There is just nowhere really…any single mom just making $11 an hour could afford,” Williams said.

But she does count herself as blessed since she and her two young children are currently staying with her mother.

St. Vincent de Paul said anyone who has an apartment or home for rent in the Marinette or Peshtigo area should contact them at svdpsjcmarinette@gmail.com  or call 715-923-9549.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alliant Energy line crews from Wisconsin to help restore power in Mississippi following hurricane

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Company officials with Alliant Energy say nearly 200 employees are on their way to Mississippi to help restore power in areas affected by Hurricane Zeta.

News

Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wauwatosa police commission is weighing whether to fire Officer Joseph Mensah.

News

Wisconsin surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 5,000 new cases confirmed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
COVID-19 testing confirmed 5,278 new cases in Wisconsin, the third time this week -- and the third time in the pandemic’s history -- there were more than 5,000 new cases identified in Wisconsin in a 24-hour period. Saturday’s amount is a new record, beating this past Tuesday’s record of 5,262 new cases.

News

City of Green Bay offers drive-through voting Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
The event is being held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Latest News

News

U.S. Secretary of Labor to meet with Fond du Lac, Oshkosh Trump supporters Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Trump Victory group, Scalia, the son of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia, will be in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh for a Make America Great Again Meet-Up.

News

High winds cause temporary closure of COVID-19 testing site in Calumet County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The site will re-open on Thursday.

News

WITCHY WEEKEND WINDS

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A frighteningly windy weekend

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Gusts over 30 MPH. Milder temperatures Saturday.

News

Biden in Milwaukee attacks Trump, touts economic and health plans

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
He highlighted the impacts the pandemic has had on Wisconsin and the nation, on families and the economy.

News

Trump rallies in Green Bay

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
President Trump and his supporters sounded confident of 4 more years