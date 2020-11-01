5 months after Marinette apartment fire, several families remain homeless

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brittany Williams moved into her apartment in January after leaving an abusive relationship.

“This was the family with five children and then this family had three children,” Williams said pointing toward vacant apartments.

Williams said she’s now rebuilding her life once again after a blaze at the Woods Apartments in Marinette on May 28 destroyed her place.

“There was about 20 foot flames coming out of my balcony, and at that point, I just knew it was a lost. I didn’t know what else to do,” Williams said.

The fire was ruled as electrical and it forced 21 people out of their homes.

Yet five months after the fire, most of the apartments in the area where the blaze happened remain empty. The building is tailored for low income residents.

The flames began around Williams’s AC unit and then spread to nearby apartments.

She expressed feelings of remorse for it starting in her apartment, although fire officials determined it was an accident.

“A lot of them were in my situation, low income you know. And this is one of the only low income facilities around and now they’re displaced,” Williams said.

St. Vincent de Paul has stepped in to assist families. However, the organization wants the community to also help those displaced find housing as four families, including Williams, remain homeless.

“I’ve been on waiting list after waiting list. There is just nowhere really…any single mom just making $11 an hour could afford,” Williams said.

But she does count herself as blessed since she and her two young children are currently staying with her mother.

St. Vincent de Paul said anyone who has an apartment or home for rent in the Marinette or Peshtigo area should contact them at svdpsjcmarinette@gmail.com or call 715-923-9549.

