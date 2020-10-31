WITCHY WEEKEND WINDS

Prior to a cold front moving through, today will be milder and it will become very windy. High temperatures will be in the low 50s today but the wind gusts will exceed 30 mph. Skies today will begin sunny but clouds thicken this afternoon and evening. Trick or treating will be windy but mild. Make sure to stay socially distanced!

As a cold front pushes through later this evening and tonight, spotty light rain showers, and perhaps a bit of mix north, are possible. Overnight the showers come to an end, but as winds turn to the northwest lake effect flakes are possible in north central Wisconsin. Due to the wind switch, Sunday will be much cooler! Highs will only be in the 30s tomorrow. Wind gusts will be even stronger, and may exceed 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Luckily this week won’t be as gusty and the temperatures will become much more mild. There will even be a few days around 60!

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 15-30+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 20-40+ MPH

HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny, turning windy and warmer. Clouds thicken late afternoon. HIGH: 53 TRICK OR TREAT: UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light evening rain showers, some mix north. Winds turn to the northwest. LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Colder and very windy. Mostly cloudy with flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Not as windy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A night shower? HIGH: 60

