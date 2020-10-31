Wisconsin surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 5,000 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 testing confirmed 5,278 new cases in Wisconsin, the third time this week -- and the third time in the pandemic’s history -- there were more than 5,000 new cases identified in Wisconsin in a 24-hour period. Saturday’s amount is a new record, beating this past Tuesday’s record of 5,262 new cases.

The new cases were part of 14,853 test results, the most received by the state in one day. The positivity rate -- a key metric indicating the spread of the virus -- was 35.53%. That means more than 1 in 4 tests came back positive. The percentage is higher than the 7-day average, which is at an all-time high of 30.60%.

More than 9,500 people tested negative.

Since February, more than 225,000 (225,370) coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. A week ago, the cumulative confirmed case number was at 194,540. That means nearly 31,000 new cases (30,830) were added within the past week.

DEATHS

The state’s death toll rose past the 2,000 mark, and sits at 2,031, an increase of 59 from Friday. With the high number of new cases, the death rate is holding steady at 0.90% of all people diagnosed with coronavirus in Wisconsin. The rate had risen twice earlier in the week. The state is averaging 37 deaths a day throughout the past week.

ACTIVE CASES

With so many new positive tests, the percentage of active cases increased again, although slightly, from 21.3% to 21.4%. Thursday’s percentage was 20.9%. There are 48,208 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. More than 1 in 5 people who ever tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since February were diagnosed this month.

The remaining 175,096 people who tested positive are considered recovered, or 77.7%, down from Friday’s percentage of 77.8% of known cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Department of Health Services reports another 229 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Since February, 11,374 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized because of serious symptoms.

The percentage of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus who were hospitalized decreased slightly from 5.1% to 5.0%.

There are currently 11 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, three more than Friday. The facility helps the state’s hospitals make room for more serious patients by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite ready, such as patients who can walk on their own but still need oxygen. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from. The ACF is funded by the federal CARES Act and there’s no charge to patients or their insurance for their care and transport to and from their local hospital.

HOSPITAL READINESS - will be updated as new numbers are reported later in the day.

The WHA reports 10.8% of state’s ICU beds are open right now, or 159 ICU beds among 134 hospitals. Overall, the state says 14% of all licensed medical beds are open.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, there are 9 ICU beds open in the 13 hospitals there, and 8.8% of all beds are open. Those are slight improvements from Thursday. The hospitals are caring for 150 COVID-19 patients with 21 of them in ICU. Eight of the 13 hospitals say they have less than a week’s supply of gowns available.

The seven-county Northeast region has 12 ICU beds open at its 10 hospitals, and 17.6% of all beds. That’s 7 fewer ICU beds than Thursday but a slight improvement for all beds. Those hospitals are caring for 167 COVID-19 patients, 51 in ICU.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

Gov. Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced expanded community testing for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Seventy-one new community test sites will open by the end of the week for testing through December 10. Once they’re all open, 56 counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

Evers and Palm say each new site is able to open through a partnership with local and tribal health departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the State of Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center and county and tribal emergency management, and the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

