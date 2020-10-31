Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of Labor to meet with Fond du Lac, Oshkosh Trump supporters Saturday

President Trump announced he will nominate Eugene Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as labor secretary. (Source: CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Eugene Scalia, the U.S. Secretary of Labor and member of President Trump’s Cabinet, will be in part of the WBAY viewing area Saturday afternoon.

According to the Trump Victory group, Scalia, the son of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia, will be in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh for a Make America Great Again Meet-Up.

The Fond du Lac event will take place at the Fond du Lac County Trump Victory Headquarters, located at 15 N. Main Street in Fond du Lac.

The event is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Scalia will later travel to Oshkosh for another Meet-Up, this time at the Winnebago County GOP Headquarters in Oshkosh.

That event is scheduled to take place from 3-3:45 p.m. at 738 N. Main Street.

Admission is free for both events.

