Operation Football: Highlights + Scores for Oct. 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football fall season continues with week six of WBAY’s Operation Football. For highlights click on the video.

Scores listed alphabetical by winner.

Abbotsford 28, Athens 22

Alma/Pepin 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Amery 13, Osceola 12

Arrowhead 21, Kettle Moraine 3

Ashland 21, Antigo 8

Baraboo 45, Watertown 26

Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7

Bloomer 36, Cameron 27

Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7

Boyceville 18, Cadott 8

Brillion 53, Valders 6

Brookfield East 40, Marquette University 34

Cambridge 43, Waterloo 13

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Howards Grove 6

Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 6

Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20

Edgewood 21, Reedsburg Area 15

Elk Mound 29, Durand 8

Elkhorn Area 34, Badger 33

Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8

Germantown 15, Catholic Memorial 0

Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6

Grafton 22, Wauwatosa East 6

Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14

Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8

Kaukauna 35, Wrightstown 7

Kewaskum 23, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 48, Roncalli 12

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Lake Mills 22, Sauk Prairie 13

Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6

Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Suring 12

Lourdes Academy 39, Coleman 32

Luther 6, Hillsboro 0

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Little Chute 0

Markesan 68, Dodgeland 7

Mauston 36, Adams-Friendship 14

Menomonee Falls 28, Marquette University 6

Mineral Point 28, River Valley 19

Mosinee 47, Merrill 0

Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7

Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 0

New Holstein 42, Kiel 17

New London 28, Seymour 7

New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Oconto 30, Peshtigo 12

Onalaska 46, Aquinas 6

Palmyra-Eagle 31, Pardeeville 6

Pewaukee 34, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Platteville 42, Boscobel 6

Plymouth 26, Sheboygan Falls 21

Racine Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 14

Randolph 41, Fall River 6

Reedsville 24, Hilbert 17

Rhinelander 42, Hayward 6

Richland Center 19, Viroqua 6

River Ridge 20, Highland 14

Rosholt 42, Wild Rose 0

Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 0

Slinger 20, Homestead 14

Southern Door 40, Mishicot 0

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Tomahawk 26, Crandon 12

Union Grove 28, Burlington 14

Unity 38, Webster 7

Waukesha West 39, Waukesha North 0

Wautoma 13, Westfield Area 8

Wauwatosa West 35, Brookfield Central 14

West Bend East 26, Hartford Union 14

West De Pere 61, Waupaca 0

Westosha Central 36, Delavan-Darien 14

Xavier 27, Winneconne 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Augusta vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.

Barron vs. Northwestern, ccd.

Berlin vs. Omro, ccd.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Lourdes Academy, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Colfax, ccd.

De Soto vs. Boscobel, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Platteville, ccd.

Freedom vs. Marinette, ccd.

Horicon/Hustisford vs. Marshall, ccd.

Ithaca vs. Potosi/Cassville, ccd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Ozaukee, ccd.

Menasha vs. Shawano, ccd.

Menomonie vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Nekoosa vs. Manawa, ccd.

Oconto Falls vs. Crivitz, ccd.

Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.

Port Washington vs. Germantown, ccd.

Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.

Regis vs. Fall Creek, ccd.

River Valley vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.

Shiocton vs. Stratford, ccd.

Shoreland Lutheran vs. Dominican, ccd.

University School of Milwaukee vs. Martin Luther, ccd.

Waukesha South vs. Mukwonago, ccd.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Amherst, ccd.

