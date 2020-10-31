NOVEMBER GETS OFF TO A WINDY START

The breezy conditions will continue this evening, and clouds will thicken. Spotty rain showers could develop by 8-10 p.m. across eastern Wisconsin. Winds will turn from the south to the west overnight as a cold front passes. Sustained speeds could be around 20 mph, and should be stronger on Sunday.

November certainly will get off to a windy start... northwest gusts to 45 mph are possible Sunday with sustained speeds expected in the 20-30 mph range. That will usher in some much colder air and temperatures will stay in the 30s all day. Lake enhanced snow showers will be possible across far northern Wisconsin. We may see some flurries elsewhere, but likely nothing that would stick/accumulate. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine Monday, and it will be a warmer afternoon with highs back into the upper 40s. West winds could still be a bit breezy, with gusts to 30 mph, but the wind should be lighter compared to Sunday. Temperatures will trend warmer for the remainder of the week. Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs into the mid 50s. Temperatures will be well above normal for early November by the end of next week. Highs should be into the upper 50s and lower 60s from Wednesday and beyond. There may be a few breezy days next week, but our weather should be quiet otherwise.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour tonight (Saturday into Sunday) as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and to change their batteries.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light evening rain showers, some mix north. Strong winds turn to the northwest. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Colder and very windy with northwest gusts to 45 mph. Mostly cloudy... snow showers FAR NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy, but not as windy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder and breezy at times. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again. Lighter wind. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and continued mild. HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, but still mild. HIGH: 62

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.