Advertisement

Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

Photo: GoFundMe page
Photo: GoFundMe page(GoFundMe)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An attorney representing a suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people since 2015 says officials can’t fire him just because they fear he’ll do it again.

The Wauwatosa police commission is weighing whether to fire Officer Joseph Mensah.

The most recent shooting took place in February, when Mensah shot an armed teenager outside a mall.

The commission hired former federal prosecutor Steven Biskupic to investigate.

Biskupic recommended termination, saying the risk Mensah would shoot and kill a fourth person is too great.

Attorney Jon Cermele told the commission Wednesday that firing Mensah for an event that hasn’t happened would violate due process

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alliant Energy line crews from Wisconsin to help restore power in Mississippi following hurricane

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Company officials with Alliant Energy say nearly 200 employees are on their way to Mississippi to help restore power in areas affected by Hurricane Zeta.

News

Wisconsin surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 5,000 new cases confirmed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
COVID-19 testing confirmed 5,278 new cases in Wisconsin, the third time this week -- and the third time in the pandemic’s history -- there were more than 5,000 new cases identified in Wisconsin in a 24-hour period. Saturday’s amount is a new record, beating this past Tuesday’s record of 5,262 new cases.

News

City of Green Bay offers drive-through voting Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
The event is being held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

News

U.S. Secretary of Labor to meet with Fond du Lac, Oshkosh Trump supporters Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Trump Victory group, Scalia, the son of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia, will be in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh for a Make America Great Again Meet-Up.

Latest News

News

High winds cause temporary closure of COVID-19 testing site in Calumet County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The site will re-open on Thursday.

News

WITCHY WEEKEND WINDS

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A frighteningly windy weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
Gusts over 30 MPH. Milder temperatures Saturday.

News

Biden in Milwaukee attacks Trump, touts economic and health plans

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
He highlighted the impacts the pandemic has had on Wisconsin and the nation, on families and the economy.

News

Trump rallies in Green Bay

Updated: 19 hours ago
President Trump and his supporters sounded confident of 4 more years

News

Biden speaks in Milwaukee

Updated: 19 hours ago
Joe Biden made his 3rd trip to Wisconsin with a low-key event in Milwaukee Friday evening