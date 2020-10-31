High winds cause temporary closure of COVID-19 testing site in Calumet County

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Calumet County health officials say the COVID-19 testing site at Christ the Rock Church will be closed for the rest of the day Saturday.

According to health officials, who announced the temporary closure late Saturday morning, the closure is due to high wind speeds in the area.

The site will re-open on Thursday.

