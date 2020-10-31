Advertisement

Fire damages 4-stall garage in Appleton

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters pulled two cars from a burning garage near downtown Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called for smoke coming from a four-stall garage on the 100-block of W. Atlantic St. shortly after 4 o’clock.

While they were putting out the fire, crews found damaged and leaking propane tanks inside the garage. They were still able to bring the fire under control quickly, and no one was hurt.

The fire department doesn’t know yet what caused the fire and hasn’t put an estimate on the damage. Still, it’s advising the public that there can be a lot of fire hazards in garages and storage units. People are reminded to keep flammable liquids in proper containers and away from potential ignition sources; store oily shop rags in proper, metal safety cans; and make sure ashes are properly extinguished and wetted down before putting them in an outside container.

