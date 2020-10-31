Advertisement

City of Green Bay offers drive-through voting Saturday

Green Bay City Hall
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay voters who haven’t cast their ballot will have a chance to participate in both drive-through voting and walk-up voting Saturday afternoon.

City officials say drive-through voters can do so at the City Hall parking lot, and walk-up voting will be done inside City Hall.

Anyone who has already received an absentee ballot should make sure they have their signature, along with a signature and address from a witness.

Once those are complete, voters may drop off the ballot at the Saturday drive-through.

Drive-through voters will access the parking lot from the Jefferson Street entrance, and will need to follow the signs before pulling up to a tent where the voter will get an absentee ballot and envelope.

The voter will then vote the ballot from the vehicle, and another staff member will witness the ballot before placing it in the drop box under the voter’s supervision. Once the ballot is cast, the vehicle will exit behind City Hall and leave the area by using Walnut Street.

Officials say walk-up voting methods will stay the same as they have the past two weeks. Voters can park in the northern portion of the City Hall lot, or on the nearby streets, which are free on Saturdays.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

