Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates for District 4 in Wisconsin State Assembly

The candidates running to represent Wisconsin's 4th District in State Assembly
The candidates running to represent Wisconsin's 4th District in State Assembly(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When filling out your ballot you might see there is a race for District 4 in Wisconsin State Assembly this election. Republican incumbent David Steffen and Democratic challenger Kathy Hinkfuss face off to represent the district in Madison.

The Steffen Campaign says the Republican will continue to help the state combat COVID-19 by pushing for more testing and medical supplies. Steffen says he also supports increasing school funding, in fact, he has voted for it in every state budget. Steffen also prioritizes working across the aisle, according to his campaign over 90% of his legislation has received bipartisan support.

The Hinkfuss Campaign says the Democrat will expand Medicaid to provide a suitable healthcare option for middle income people. She will also focus on making sure schools have personal protective equipment. Hinkfuss also supports increasing funding for public schools. Her campaign says she is in favor of a fair redistricting process to combat gerrymandering.

And, don’t forget to represent Green Bay at the polls this week. The mayors of the five biggest cities in Wisconsin are competing to see who can get the highest voter turnout.

As of this morning the City of Green Bay replicated 63 percent of the 2016 total vote, according to a tweet by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. Registered voters can vote today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at city hall.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden in Milwaukee attacks Trump, touts economic and health plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
He highlighted the impacts the pandemic has had on Wisconsin and the nation, on families and the economy.

Politics

Trump, supporters confident of a win in Green Bay rally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Many Trump supporters we talked to entering the rally believe their candidate will win four more years.

Politics

Your Voice, Your Vote: The 6th Congressional District

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman and Dakota Sherek
Republican Glenn Grothman is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Democrat Jessica King believes change is needed in Washington.

News

Advocate Aurora Health prepares for hospitalized voting in a pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Increased hospitalizations during the pandemic means more people may need help to cast their ballot. Advocate Aurora Health has been preparing to assist voters that can’t be at the polls this year.

Latest News

Politics

Packers legend Favre endorses Trump; Coach Holmgren backs Biden

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
There are two people so beloved in Green Bay that they have streets named for them.

Politics

Your Voice, Your Vote: The 8th Congressional District

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales and Emily Matesic
Mike Gallagher looks to retain his seat as he faces Amanda Stuck. Here is their pitch for your vote.

News

Joe Biden announces Milwaukee visit Friday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The campaign says Biden will talk about bringing Americans together when he speaks in Milwaukee at 6:30 P.M.

News

State Supreme Court denies Outagamie, Calumet counties advice on broken ballots

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Supreme Court is refusing to give clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties advice on how to fix or count ballots which have a printing error

Politics

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

National Politics

President Trump returns to Green Bay Friday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The president will deliver remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Friday afternoon.