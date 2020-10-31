Breaking down the candidates for District 4 in Wisconsin State Assembly

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When filling out your ballot you might see there is a race for District 4 in Wisconsin State Assembly this election. Republican incumbent David Steffen and Democratic challenger Kathy Hinkfuss face off to represent the district in Madison.

The Steffen Campaign says the Republican will continue to help the state combat COVID-19 by pushing for more testing and medical supplies. Steffen says he also supports increasing school funding, in fact, he has voted for it in every state budget. Steffen also prioritizes working across the aisle, according to his campaign over 90% of his legislation has received bipartisan support.

The Hinkfuss Campaign says the Democrat will expand Medicaid to provide a suitable healthcare option for middle income people. She will also focus on making sure schools have personal protective equipment. Hinkfuss also supports increasing funding for public schools. Her campaign says she is in favor of a fair redistricting process to combat gerrymandering.

And, don’t forget to represent Green Bay at the polls this week. The mayors of the five biggest cities in Wisconsin are competing to see who can get the highest voter turnout.

As of this morning the City of Green Bay replicated 63 percent of the 2016 total vote, according to a tweet by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. Registered voters can vote today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at city hall.

