Biden attacks Trump, touts economic and health plans in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made his third visit to Wisconsin Friday evening, touting his plans if he’s elected president and accusing Donald Trump of lying.

At an event much quieter than President Trump’s crowded rally in Green Bay (see related story), Biden spoke in a hangar at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport to about two dozen supporters along with the campaign’s entourage and journalists. His low-key campaign events are in keeping with federal health experts' recommendations and Friday’s speech obeyed a city order to keep political events to fewer than 100 people.

Biden stood with a poster of the Milwaukee skyline as a backdrop, often readjusting an ill-fitting face mask as he spoke. He called wearing a mask "a patriotic duty.” He highlighted the impacts the pandemic has had on Wisconsin and the nation, on families and the economy.

“[President Trump] said that our doctors, who are putting their lives on the line, busting their necks, are making up deaths from COVID-19 because they ‘get more money.’ Doctors and nurses go to work every day to save lives. They do their jobs. Donald Trump should stop attacking them and do his job."

Biden said the president is lying when he claims Biden plans to raise everyone’s taxes. Biden said no one earning less than $400,000 a year will “pay a penny more in taxes" under his plan. He said the wealthy and corporations will be made to pay their fair share, and he chastised corporations that make billions of dollars a year and pay nothing in U.S. taxes. “Why should a firefighter, an educator or a nurse pay a higher tax rate than the super-wealthy?” Biden asked. “Why should you pay more in taxes than Donald Trump?”

Biden also suggested people have forgotten what insurance was like before the Affordable Care Act was passed. Calling health insurance “a right,” he promised to make sure people with pre-existing conditions -- which could now include a COVID-19 diagnosis -- continue to be covered by insurance and that women continue to be charged the same for insurance as men, not more. “We’ll not only restore Obamacare but we’ll strengthen and build on it so you can keep your private insurance or choose a Medicare-like option that will add to Obamacare.”

It was Biden’s last stump for the day after traveling to Midwestern neighbors Iowa and Minnesota.

Earlier in the day, Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and state Attorney General Josh Kaul campaigned on Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” bus tour in Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh, praising Biden’s commitment to people’s livelihoods.

“Joe Biden is the candidate for our health. He’s the candidate for our working families. He’s the candidate for decency and leadership in this race,” Kaul said.

They reminded Wisconsinites of the impact they have on the outcome on Tuesday.

“We can play a pivotal role in moving the country forward and beating Donald Trump once and for all,” Sen. Baldwin said.

