Advertisement

Wisconsin adds more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the daily increase of new cases is 5,066. It’s an increase from Thursday when the state reported 4,870 new cases.

Overall, the state has recorded 220,062 COVID-19 cases.

Over seven days, the state is averaging 4,231 new cases per day.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. The state has now recorded 1,972 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Thursday, the state reported 51 new deaths.

Wisconsin COVID-19 briefing, Oct. 30

#FirstAlert: Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials hold a briefing on #COVID19 in Wisconsin.

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Friday, October 30, 2020

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says Wisconsin hospitals are treating more than 1,400 patients with COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials held a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on the situation in Wisconsin.

Evers encouraged people to stay home on Halloween.

DHS has not yet updated their website with Friday’s COVID-19 numbers. We’ll add county totals when they are updated online.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Coronavirus

Major expansion of COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The move announced Thursday brings testing closer to some rural areas.

Latest News

State

Badgers football reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin confirmed Thursday that three more members of the Badgers football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Wisconsin: 51 more COVID-19 deaths as rate rises; almost 15,000 coronavirus cases in 4 days

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state says 4,870 tests received were positive, the second-highest one-day total.

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.