Advertisement

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, " Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

News

DEBRIEF: Voting in a hospital

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A look at patients' rights to vote

News

DISCUSSION: Long-time Allouez Cafe workers retire

Updated: 13 minutes ago
It's the end of an era for the locally owned restaurant, but the food will keep flowing

National

Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Millions of Americans are expected to have scaled-down Thanksgiving celebrations amid the pandemic

News

Advocate Aurora Health prepares for hospitalized voting in a pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Increased hospitalizations during the pandemic means more people may need help to cast their ballot. Advocate Aurora Health has been preparing to assist voters that can’t be at the polls this year.

Latest News

National

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

Gov. Evers says more needs to be done to slow coronavirus spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
The governor calls on state leaders to model ways to stop the virus

News

Bellin Hospital receives package of notes of encouragement from Florida woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A Florida woman sent more than 40 handwritten, colorful notes of encouragement to Bellin Hospital workers.

News

President Trump holds rally in Green Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally-goers had their temperatures checked and were told to take precautions against spreading the coronavirus

News

Baldwin, Kaul stump for Biden in bus tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Democratic US senator and state attorney general join the "Soul of our Nation" campaign tour