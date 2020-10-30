Advertisement

Two hurt when car hits Green Bay home

A car hits part of a home on W Mason St in Green Bay. Oct. 29, 2020.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday night after a car hit part of a home in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police tell us they suspect the driver had been under the influence at the time of the crash.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene on W Mason St, just west of the bridge. Photos from the scene show the vehicle appeared to have hit a porch area.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say there is no structural damage to the home.

No other information was released.

