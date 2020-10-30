Trump and Biden to make final push for voters in Wisconsin Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just four days until election day, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will visit battleground Wisconsin in a last push for undecided voters.

President Trump will hold a rally at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport at 2:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Biden will speak in Milwaukee at 6:30 p.m. The campaign did not release a location. It says the former Vice President will “encourage Wisconsinites to vote.” A message from the campaign instructs people to watch the livestream of the event at https://joebiden.com/. Biden has been holding drive-through events in which people can stay in their vehicles.

A Marquette Law School Poll released this week shows Biden with a 48-43 percent lead over Trump in Wisconsin. The results of the poll have remained steady throughout the lead up to the election. The margin of error is +/-4.4 percentage points.

That contrasts with an ABC News/The Washington Post poll which showed Biden with a 17-point lead in Wisconsin.

Among those who have already voted, 64 percent said they chose Biden and 25 percent said they voted for Trump.

The poll also found that 91 percent of likely voters in Wisconsin have made up their minds on who they will vote for on Tuesday. The president and former vice president will be making their cases to those six percent who say they may change their mind.

Voters in the poll continue to disapprove of how President Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove.

A concern among some health care professionals in the Green Bay area is gathering people together for an in-person rally. Brown County has a 14-day average of 36 percent positive. The county reported 110 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Oct. 29. CLICK HERE for Brown County COVID-19 statistics.

“If you are going to choose to gather, again think about how your individual actions might affect the community as a whole,” said Claire Paprocki, Brown County Public Health.

“It’s really up to the people to decide whether or not they feel it is in their best interest to attend the rally. And if they do, we welcome them to attend,” said James Fitzgerald, Brown County Republican Party Chairman.

The president gets positive reviews for the economy, with 51 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving.

The economy grew at 33 percent in the 3rd Quarter and unemployment claims fell to 751,000. Economists warn a surge in COVID-19 cases during winter months could impact further growth.

Wisconsin has a coveted 10 electoral college votes. The state went for Trump in 2016, helping to elect a republican for the first time since Ronald Reagan in 1984. President Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and 2012.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging voters with absentee ballots to return them as soon as possible to a clerk’s office or drop box. Ballots that arrive later than 8 p.m. on election day will not be counted.

Voters can register to vote at the polls on election day.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place or clerk’s office.

