Search to continue for missing duck hunter in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search will continue Friday for a 29-year-old duck hunter missing in Manitowoc County.

On Thursday, at about 3:21 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the Manitowoc River in the Collins Marsh Wildlife Area off West Quarry Road in the Town of Rockland.

A 29-year-old Manitowoc man had been duck hunting on the river and “may have been in distress,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials are not releasing his name at this time.

Rescue teams from Manitowoc and Calumet Counties were joined by the Department of Natural Resources. They searched the area by ground, boat and air, but did not find the man. Search efforts will continue Friday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to avoid Collins Marsh Wildlife Area south of County Highway JJ, between County Highway W and West Quarry Road, on Friday.

If you have information, call the Sheriff’s Office at (920) 683-4201.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.