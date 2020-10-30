Advertisement

Packers taking nominations for FAN Hall of Fame

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are you a Packers super fan? The team is looking for the next member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Starting Nov. 1, fans will be able to nominate themselves or someone else for the honor. The nomination period is open through Nov. 30. Visit https://www.packers.com/fans/fan-hall-of-fame for to nominate yourself or a loved one.

Fans can mail their nomination to:

Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

330 E. Kilbourn Avenue

Suite 1455

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ten finalists will be chosen in December.

The final round of voting is Jan. 1 through Jan. 31.

The finalists are chosen by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee. It’s made up of fans, previous winners and members of the Packers staff.

The honoree will be announced in February. They will win four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.

