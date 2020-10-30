Packers legend Favre endorses Trump; Coach Holmgren backs Biden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are two people so beloved in Green Bay that they have streets named for them. Packers Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Mike Holmgren made Titletown great again, winning the 1997 Super Bowl.

However, they differ when it comes to presidential politics.

On Friday, Favre announced he is voting for President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, Favre said he supported the president for his policies regarding the 2nd Amendment, freedom of speech and religion, taxes, police and military.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

The endorsement comes as President Trump holds a rally Friday at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay. The rally is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Holmgren is a vocal supporter of Democrat Joe Biden. Holmgren is critical of President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In more than three decades of coaching, I’ve come to learn one thing: You cannot be afraid to take a player off the field if it will help the team. Donald Trump said he alone could fix the challenges facing our country. But as we’ve seen during these past four years, he’s in over his head — and we’re all paying the price for that. It’s time to take President Trump off the field,” Holmgren said.

Biden is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee at 6:30 Friday evening.

A Marquette Law School Poll released this week shows Biden with a 48-43 percent lead over Trump in Wisconsin. The results of the poll have remained steady throughout the lead up to the election. The margin of error is +/-4.4 percentage points.

That contrasts with an ABC News/The Washington Post poll that showed Biden with a 17-point lead in Wisconsin.

