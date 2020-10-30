Man hospitalized after shooting in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting in Neenah.

At about 2:41 a.m., Neenah Police were called to a report of a gunshot victim in the hospital. They determined the shooing happened in the 200 block of E. Doty Avenue.

Police say the victim is a man in his 40s. They did not release a name.

The department did not say if they are looking for a suspect.

“This is an active investigation with no further details about the case. We do not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger at this time,” reads a statement from the department.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

