Advertisement

Man convicted of child sex assault fails to return to Dodge County Jail

Robert Lee Haley
Robert Lee Haley(Dodge County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man serving a jail sentence for a child sex assault conviction failed to return to the Dodge County Jail.

Robert Lee Haley, 30, left jail for a pre-approved medical appointment. He never returned.

Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Haley previously lived in Beaver Dam. He has no current address.

Haley is serving a 9-month sentence for 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He has work release privileges.

If you see Haley, do not make contact with him. Call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in Neenah

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the victim is a man in his 40s. They did not release a name.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Howling winds for Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temperatures will be up and down this weekend with a lot of wind!

News

Two hurt when car hits Green Bay home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Police tell us they suspect the driver had been under the influence at the time of the crash.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Despite the sun, temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Latest News

News

Search to continue for missing duck hunter in Manitowoc County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 29-year-old Manitowoc man had been duck hunting on the river and “may have been in distress,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News

Your Voice, Your Vote: The 30th District Senate

Updated: 12 hours ago
Eric Wimberger and Jonathon Hansen are looking to take over the 30th District Senate seat after long-time Senator Dave Hansen retires at the end of the year.

News

"The bill has come due": Green Bay mayor releases budget plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
Taxpayers would see a slight increase

News

Finding Lisa Holstead's killer

Updated: 13 hours ago
A fresh look led to a man now living in Racine

News

COVID-19 testing sites reach more rural areas

Updated: 13 hours ago
The state announces 71 testing sites opening in 56 counties and 7 tribal nations

Coronavirus

Major expansion of COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The move announced Thursday brings testing closer to some rural areas.