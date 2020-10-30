Man convicted of child sex assault fails to return to Dodge County Jail

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man serving a jail sentence for a child sex assault conviction failed to return to the Dodge County Jail.

Robert Lee Haley, 30, left jail for a pre-approved medical appointment. He never returned.

Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Haley previously lived in Beaver Dam. He has no current address.

Haley is serving a 9-month sentence for 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He has work release privileges.

If you see Haley, do not make contact with him. Call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement.

