LESS WIND TODAY... BUT A HOWLING WIND THIS WEEKEND!

Remember yesterday’s blustery north wind? Well, it’s settled down quite a bit this morning. That’s because of high pressure pushing towards Wisconsin. As this stable weathermaker arrives, it will gradually erase the lingering cloud cover. Skies will gradually clear out today and we’ll get back into afternoon sunshine.

Even though there won’t be as much wind, it’s going to be about as cool as it was yesterday. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees, with more 30s across the Northwoods.

Temperatures will be up and down this weekend with a lot of wind! Look for highs in the lower half of the 50s tomorrow. Your Saturday will have sunshine, then increasing clouds. It will be breezy and cloudy for those who participate in socially distant Trick Or Treating tomorrow evening. Scattered light showers will arrive later in the evening. Then, a strong cold front comes through, causing the wind to whip around to the northwest. Sunday will have strong winds, occasionally gusting to, and above 40 mph! It’s going to be a blustery Sunday with highs back in the 30s, and wind chills in the 20s.

However, if you’re a fan of mild autumn weather, you’ll probably enjoy next week... High temperatures next week will be mostly in the 50s, with the possibility of some 60s!

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: A cloudy start, then afternoon sunshine. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. A light south wind. LOW: 27 (temps slowly rise late)

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, turning windy and warmer. Cloudy during the evening with light showers developing. HIGH: 54 TRICK OR TREAT: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Colder and very windy. Mostly cloudy with flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 58

