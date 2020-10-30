HS Scores: Thursday’s Sectional Semifinal Results
Girl’s volleyball, boy’s soccer highlights and scores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scores for Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semifinal, listed in alphabetical order by winner.
BOY’S SOCCER
Arrowhead 4, Pewaukee 3
Columbus Catholic 4, Pacelli 0
Delavan-Darien 3, New Berlin Eisenhower 2
Elkhorn Area 5, Badger 1
Grafton 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Hortonville 4, Slinger 1
Hudson 1, New Richmond 0
Lake Mills 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Marquette Univ. 4, Kettle Moraine 1
Medford 2, Rhinelander 0
Sauk Prairie 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1
Seymour 7, Waupaca 1
St. Lawrence Seminary 1, Kiel 0
St. Mary Catholic 4, Omro 0
The Prairie School 2, Racine St. Cat’s 0
Two Rivers/Roncalli 4, Plymouth 0
Univ. School of Milwaukee 2, Lake Country Lutheran 1
Wausau West 4, Baraboo 3
West Salem 4, Mosinee 1
GIRL’S VOLLEYBALL
Blackhawk 3, La Farge/Youth Initiative 0
Brookfield Central 3, Menomonee Falls 0
Burlington 3, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0
Catholic Central 3, Tri-County 0
Catholic Memorial 3, East Troy 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Mineral Point 1
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Potosi 0
Edgewood 3, Wautoma 0
Fall Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Reedsburg 2
Grantsburg 3, Marathon 1
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 3, Hustisford 0
Hamilton 3, Divine Savior Holy Angels 0
Howards Grove 3, Iola-Scandinavia 0
Kenosha St. Joseph 3, Living Word Lutheran 0
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lake Country Lutheran
Luxemburg-Casco 3, Valders 0
McDonnell Catholic 3, Northwood 0
Merrill 3, D.C. Everest 1
Mosinee 3, Bloomer 0
Muskego 3, Oak Creek 1
Oconto 3, Freedom 2
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Mondovi 1
Platteville 3, Aquinas 1
River Falls 3, Hortonville 0
Sauk Prairie 3, Slinger 1
St. Croix Falls 3, Northwestern 0
Turtle Lake 3, Mercer 0
Wabeno/Laona 3, Mishicot 0
Waterloo 3, Markesan 0
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.