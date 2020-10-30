Advertisement

HS Scores: Thursday’s Sectional Semifinal Results

Girl’s volleyball, boy’s soccer highlights and scores
Luxemburg Casco senior McKenzie Hanson kill in the Spartans win against Valders on Thursday night.
Luxemburg Casco senior McKenzie Hanson kill in the Spartans win against Valders on Thursday night.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scores for Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semifinal, listed in alphabetical order by winner.

BOY’S SOCCER

Arrowhead 4, Pewaukee 3

Columbus Catholic 4, Pacelli 0

Delavan-Darien 3, New Berlin Eisenhower 2

Elkhorn Area 5, Badger 1

Grafton 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Hortonville 4, Slinger 1

Hudson 1, New Richmond 0

Lake Mills 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1

Marquette Univ. 4, Kettle Moraine 1

Medford 2, Rhinelander 0

Sauk Prairie 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1

Seymour 7, Waupaca 1

St. Lawrence Seminary 1, Kiel 0

St. Mary Catholic 4, Omro 0

The Prairie School 2, Racine St. Cat’s 0

Two Rivers/Roncalli 4, Plymouth 0

Univ. School of Milwaukee 2, Lake Country Lutheran 1

Wausau West 4, Baraboo 3

West Salem 4, Mosinee 1

GIRL’S VOLLEYBALL

Blackhawk 3, La Farge/Youth Initiative 0

Brookfield Central 3, Menomonee Falls 0

Burlington 3, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0

Catholic Central 3, Tri-County 0

Catholic Memorial 3, East Troy 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Mineral Point 1

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Potosi 0

Edgewood 3, Wautoma 0

Fall Creek 3, Clear Lake 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Reedsburg 2

Grantsburg 3, Marathon 1

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 3, Hustisford 0

Hamilton 3, Divine Savior Holy Angels 0

Howards Grove 3, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Kenosha St. Joseph 3, Living Word Lutheran 0

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lake Country Lutheran

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Valders 0

McDonnell Catholic 3, Northwood 0

Merrill 3, D.C. Everest 1

Mosinee 3, Bloomer 0

Muskego 3, Oak Creek 1

Oconto 3, Freedom 2

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Mondovi 1

Platteville 3, Aquinas 1

River Falls 3, Hortonville 0

Sauk Prairie 3, Slinger 1

St. Croix Falls 3, Northwestern 0

Turtle Lake 3, Mercer 0

Wabeno/Laona 3, Mishicot 0

Waterloo 3, Markesan 0

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

State

Badgers football reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin confirmed Thursday that three more members of the Badgers football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Packers get healthier as they prepare for Zimmer’s 1-5 Vikings

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
LT David Bakhtiari headlined a list of injured players returning to practice Wednesday

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19. Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

Sports

On the Clock: Packers bounce back win ... against the Texans

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
VIDEO: Grading the Packers win 35-20 over Houston

News

On the Clock: Packers Bounce Back 35-20 Win vs Texans

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
Cover 2's Packers panel discusses Sunday's 35-20 win against the Houston Texans

Sports

Reports: UW’s Mertz tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
UW redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz reportedly tests positive for Covid-19. The Badgers are awaiting the results of PCR test to confirm initial test. If that comes back positive, Mertz will have to sit out 21 days.

News

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

Sports

AP Top 25: Wisconsin moves up to no. 9 in latest poll

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin moves up to no. 9 in latest poll