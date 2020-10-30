HS Scores: Thursday’s Sectional Semifinal Results

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scores for Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semifinal, listed in alphabetical order by winner.

BOY’S SOCCER

Arrowhead 4, Pewaukee 3

Columbus Catholic 4, Pacelli 0

Delavan-Darien 3, New Berlin Eisenhower 2

Elkhorn Area 5, Badger 1

Grafton 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Hortonville 4, Slinger 1

Hudson 1, New Richmond 0

Lake Mills 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1

Marquette Univ. 4, Kettle Moraine 1

Medford 2, Rhinelander 0

Sauk Prairie 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1

Seymour 7, Waupaca 1

St. Lawrence Seminary 1, Kiel 0

St. Mary Catholic 4, Omro 0

The Prairie School 2, Racine St. Cat’s 0

Two Rivers/Roncalli 4, Plymouth 0

Univ. School of Milwaukee 2, Lake Country Lutheran 1

Wausau West 4, Baraboo 3

West Salem 4, Mosinee 1

GIRL’S VOLLEYBALL

Blackhawk 3, La Farge/Youth Initiative 0

Brookfield Central 3, Menomonee Falls 0

Burlington 3, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0

Catholic Central 3, Tri-County 0

Catholic Memorial 3, East Troy 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Mineral Point 1

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Potosi 0

Edgewood 3, Wautoma 0

Fall Creek 3, Clear Lake 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Reedsburg 2

Grantsburg 3, Marathon 1

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 3, Hustisford 0

Hamilton 3, Divine Savior Holy Angels 0

Howards Grove 3, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Kenosha St. Joseph 3, Living Word Lutheran 0

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lake Country Lutheran

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Valders 0

McDonnell Catholic 3, Northwood 0

Merrill 3, D.C. Everest 1

Mosinee 3, Bloomer 0

Muskego 3, Oak Creek 1

Oconto 3, Freedom 2

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Mondovi 1

Platteville 3, Aquinas 1

River Falls 3, Hortonville 0

Sauk Prairie 3, Slinger 1

St. Croix Falls 3, Northwestern 0

Turtle Lake 3, Mercer 0

Wabeno/Laona 3, Mishicot 0

Waterloo 3, Markesan 0

