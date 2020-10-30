Advertisement

Green Bay Mayor proposes tax increase to offset costs of pandemic

By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay taxpayers can expect to see a slight increase in their property taxes next year. It’s part of Mayor Eric Genrich’s 2021 budget proposal.

“In order to maintain the commitment I’ve made to provide core city services and keep our citizens safe, I am requesting a three percent increase in the city’s mill rate,” said Genrich.

That means a property valued at $150,000 would pay an extra $43.50 annually in taxes compared to 2020.

The Mayor says a loss in revenue due to the pandemic is partially to blame for another tax increase. Property owners saw a 3.2 percent increase on their city tax bills this year.

“Specifically, hotel room tax and interest on income revenue losses account for nearly $850,000 and reduced revenue projections in 2021,” said Genrich.

The $112.4 million budget also adds more public safety personnel. They are the only positions being added to the city’s budget in 2021.

“This budget calls for the restoration of three public safety positions, two police officers and one firefighter,” said Genrich.

The firefighter position has been open for a year and the added police officers would bring the total number of people on the force to 187.

During Thursday’s virtual budget presentation, Alderman John Vanderleest asked if there was a way to avoid a tax increase to help out property owners already struggling from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Could we take any money from our general fund, let’s say a million dollars from our general fund, and offset some of this tax increase?” asked Vanderleest.

“Unfortunately, that’s what was done by past city councils a number of different times; taking money from the fund balance to balance the budget without raising taxes which has made it even more difficult for us in the current day. It’s built up that structural deficit and the bill has come due,” responded Mayor Genrich.

The city’s Joint Finance Committee will take up the Mayor’s budget proposal on Monday. It will go to the city council for approval on November 10.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appleton Downtown’s Shop Local 920 challenge to help small businesses for the holidays

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many retailers depend on the holiday shopping season for some of their biggest earnings. This year, because of the pandemic, small shops are relying on holiday-time business more than ever. Appleton Downtown Inc. created a Support Local 920 campaign to help.

Community

Online fundraiser for Oshkosh Seniors Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The center, located at 200 N Campbell Rd, offers classes and exercise equipment to thousands of seniors in the area. It also serves as a gathering place.

News

Oshkosh Fire Chief honored with national award

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley was honored with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

Holidays

Where trick-or-treating is canceled and where it’s still on for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Most communities are continuing the tradition, but trick-or-treaters (and parents) are urged to take health precautions

Latest News

Community

Manitowoc Alderman investigated over residency

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
The investigation started at the end of August when a private citizen submitted a communication to the Council President disputing Bailey’s address.

Community

Greater Waupaca community benefits from more than $100,000 in grants

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s all thanks to the Waupaca Area Community Foundation, wanting to help those most affected by the pandemic.

News

Oshkosh nonprofits extend hours to provide childcare, virtual learning help

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A persistent problem for many working families during this pandemic has been arranging childcare for students learning at home. Some organizations that traditionally have after-school programs extended their hours to try to bridge that gap.

Community

Fond du Lac homeowner loses dog in house fire

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

Community

Voting safety tips and reminders from the City of Green Bay

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Clerk’s Office urges voters to follow CDC guidelines for in-person voting, to protect themselves, their neighbors, and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Fox Valley ‘Take Back the Night’ events this week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT