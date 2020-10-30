Ghoulish Winds Increasing Saturday, Then Howling Sunday

Today the skies will continue to clear, although the clouds may remain a bit more stubborn along the lakeshore. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, just like yesterday.

A strong area of low pressure is expected to draw near and then passes across the state over the weekend. On Saturday the clouds will gradually increase as the day wears on. Winds will also increase, look for southerly wind gusts as high as 30-35mph. Due to the southerly wind the temperatures will be much more mild, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. By the time socially distanced trick-or-treating rolls around it’ll be cloudy and cooling slightly. Later in the evening and overnight, spotty light rain showers are possible. Winds will be turning to the northwest overnight.

Sunday will be even windier, with gusts to 45mph! Skies remain cloudy, and some lake effect snow will linger in northcentral Wisconsin. Sunday will also feel starkly different as temperatures will only return to the 30s.

Throughout the upcoming week temperatures will rise back to the upper 50s and even 60°. Dry weather is in the forecast for Election Day.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. A light south wind. LOW: 27 (temps slowly rise just before dawn)

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, turning windy and warmer. Cloudy during the evening with light showers developing. HIGH: 54 TRICK OR TREAT: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Colder and very windy. Mostly cloudy with flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 58

