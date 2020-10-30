Advertisement

Foxconn objects to Wisconsin’s denial of tax credits

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group notified the state of Wisconsin on Friday that it objects to the state’s denial of job-creation tax credits.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. earlier this month said Foxconn did not qualify for tax breaks based on capital investments and hiring done in 2019. The state economic development agency determined that Foxconn, the world’s leading electronics manufacturer, only hired 281 full-time employees who are eligible to count toward tax credits at its facility in southeastern Wisconsin and made just $300 million in capital expenditures.

Foxconn argues that it has hired more than 520 full-time workers at its Mount Pleasant facility, which is the minimum number to make it eligible for tax credits, and has invested $750 million in the project.

Foxconn attorney Robert Berry said in Friday’s letter that the state’s decision not to award the tax credits “not only deviates from that understanding, but also deviates from contractual timelines.” Berry said he hoped to resolve the dispute within 30 days.

In rejecting the tax credits, the state told Foxconn on Oct. 12 that it would have to rewrite its original 2017 deal with Wisconsin to reflect the company’s scaled-back plans for the facility if it hopes to qualify for tax breaks.

Foxconn signed a contract with Wisconsin under then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people. But Foxconn has greatly reduced the size of the project since then, leading Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration to argue it must revise the contract to qualify for tax credits.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unique legacy to live on at Allouez Cafe

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Today marks the end of an era at the Allouez Cafe, but it also means the continuation of a unique legacy there, one that's truly rare in the food and restaurant industry.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trick or Treat weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be breezy and cloudy for those who participate in socially distant Trick Or Treating tomorrow evening.

Crime

Man convicted of child sex assault fails to return to Dodge County Jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Robert Lee Haley, 30, left jail for a pre-approved medical appointment. He never returned.

Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in Neenah

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the victim is a man in his 40s. They did not release a name.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Howling winds for Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will be up and down this weekend with a lot of wind!

News

Two hurt when car hits Green Bay home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Police tell us they suspect the driver had been under the influence at the time of the crash.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Despite the sun, temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s and low 40s.

News

Search to continue for missing duck hunter in Manitowoc County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 29-year-old Manitowoc man had been duck hunting on the river and “may have been in distress,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News

Your Voice, Your Vote: The 30th District Senate

Updated: 14 hours ago
Eric Wimberger and Jonathon Hansen are looking to take over the 30th District Senate seat after long-time Senator Dave Hansen retires at the end of the year.

News

"The bill has come due": Green Bay mayor releases budget plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
Taxpayers would see a slight increase