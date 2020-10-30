Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 5,096 new cases, 24 deaths, 142 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 testing confirmed 5,096 new cases in Wisconsin, the second time this week -- and the second time in the pandemic’s history -- there were more than 5,000 new cases identified in Wisconsin in a 24-hour period. The record is 5,262 cases this past Tuesday.

The new cases were part of 18,692 test results, the most received by the state in one day. The positivity rate -- a key metric indicating the spread of the virus -- was 27.26%. That means more than 1 in 4 tests came back positive. That’s down from the past three days, which ranged from 31.84 to 38.86 percent, and it’s lower than the 7-day average, which is at an all-time high of 29.49%.

Since February, more than 220,000 (220,092) coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin, which is almost 22,000 more people than 5 days ago.

DEATHS

The state’s death toll rose to 1,972, up 24 from Thursday. With the high number of new cases, that helped bring the death rate back down to 0.90% of all people diagnosed with coronavirus in Wisconsin after the death rate rose twice this week. The state is averaging 30 deaths a day over the past week. At that rate, Wisconsin’s death toll will pass 2,000 this weekend.

After the state’s report came out, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 3 more deaths and Sheboygan County and City of Appleton health departments each reported one. We only know one of the Winnebago County patients was in group housing and another was in long-term care. The patient in Sheboygan County was over 80. The patient in Outagamie County was in their 70s. These will be added to the state’s numbers in the next day or two.

Four deaths were added to Winnebago County’s total. Deaths were also reported in these 16 counties: Chippewa (2), Clark, Dodge, Door, Grant (2), Green Lake, La Crosse, Lincoln (2), Monroe, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan (2), Walworth, Washington (2), Waukesha (3), and Wood (1).

The state removed 3 deaths from Brown County’s count and 1 from Dane County’s. As we’ve reported, the state may revise numbers after reviewing a person’s home residency or cause of death.

County-by-county case numbers are listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

With so many new positive tests, the percentage of active cases went back up to 21.3%, up from 20.9% Thursday. There are 46,833 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. More than 1 in 5 people who ever tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since February were diagnosed this month.

The remaining 171,252 people who tested positive are considered recovered, or 77.8% of cases, down from 78.2% Thursday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Department of Health Services reports another 142 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Since February, 11,145 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized because of serious symptoms.

The percentage of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus who were hospitalized remained steady at 5.1%.

Hospitalizations reached new highs Friday with 1,546 COVID-19 patients, including 350 in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 303 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals than a week ago, even taking deaths and hospital discharges into account.

There are currently 8 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, one more than Thursday. The facility helps the state’s hospitals make room for more serious patients by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite ready, such as patients who can walk on their own but still need oxygen. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from. The ACF is funded by the federal CARES Act and there’s no charge to patients or their insurance for their care and transport to and from their local hospital.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reports 10.8% of state’s ICU beds are open right now, or 159 ICU beds among 134 hospitals. Overall, the state says 14% of all licensed medical beds are open.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, there are 9 ICU beds open in the 13 hospitals there, and 8.8% of all beds are open. Those are slight improvements from Thursday. The hospitals are caring for 150 COVID-19 patients with 21 of them in ICU. Eight of the 13 hospitals say they have less than a week’s supply of gowns available.

The seven-county Northeast region has 12 ICU beds open at its 10 hospitals, and 17.6% of all beds. That’s 7 fewer ICU beds than Thursday but a slight improvement for all beds. Those hospitals are caring for 167 COVID-19 patients, 51 in ICU.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

Gov. Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced expanded community testing for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Seventy-one new community test sites will open by the end of the week for testing through December 10. Once they’re all open, 56 counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

Evers and Palm say each new site is able to open through a partnership with local and tribal health departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the State of Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center and county and tribal emergency management, and the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 562 cases (+18) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 291 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Barron – 1,223 cases (+45) (7 deaths)

Bayfield - 256 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Brown – 15,983 cases (+245) (101 deaths) (deaths revised -3 by the state)

Buffalo - 309 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 320 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,772 cases (+33) (11 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,865 cases (+76) (21 deaths) (+2)

Clark – 962 cases (+53) (17 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 1,863 cases (+43) (7 deaths)

Crawford – 367 cases (+20) (1 death)

Dane – 15,521 cases (+368) (49 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Dodge – 4,453 cases (+110) (28 deaths) (+1)

Door - 896 cases (+25) (8 deaths) (+1)

Douglas - 820 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Dunn – 1,130 cases (+28) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 3,738 cases (+82) (16 deaths)

Florence - 216 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 4,817 cases (+122) (20 deaths)

Forest - 494 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Grant – 1,974 cases (+68) (34 deaths) (+2)

Green - 999 cases (+17) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 785 cases (+18) (4 deaths) (+1)

Iowa - 523 cases (+23) (1 death)

Iron - 208 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Jackson - 564 cases (+20) (1 death)

Jefferson - 2,880 cases (+40) (15 deaths)

Juneau - 824 cases (+16) (4 deaths)

Kenosha – 5,321 cases (+80) (83 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,122 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

La Crosse – 4,473 cases (+107) (22 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 576 case (+14) (1 death)

Langlade - 1,045 cases (+21) (11 deaths)

Lincoln - 872 cases (+38) (12 deaths) (+2)

Manitowoc – 2,951 cases (+84) (16 deaths)

Marathon - 5,127 cases (+231) (54 deaths)

Marinette - 1,808 cases (+31) (14 deaths)

Marquette - 647 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 332 cases (+17)

Milwaukee – 41,932 (+640) (585 deaths)

Monroe - 1,200 cases (+34) (7 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 2,196 cases (+38) (17 deaths)

Oneida - 1,327 cases (+40) (13 deaths)

Outagamie – 9,592 cases (+149) (78 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 2,420 cases (+80) (25 deaths)

Pepin – 162 cases (+6)

Pierce – 765 cases (+28) (7 deaths)

Polk – 597 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Portage - 2,904 cases (+89) (21 deaths)

Price - 382 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Racine – 7,889 cases (+285) (113 deaths)

Richland - 488 cases (+10) (9 deaths) (+1)

Rock – 5,408 cases (+211) (46 deaths)

Rusk - 232 cases (+9) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,884 cases (+74) (7 deaths)

Sawyer - 400 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Shawano – 2,569 cases (+63) (26 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 5,010 cases (+81) (29 deaths) (+2) [removes extra digit from case number]

St. Croix - 1,974 cases (+62) (11 deaths)

Taylor - 523 cases (+21) (7 deaths)

Trempealeau – 1,101 cases (+36) (3 deaths)

Vernon - 528 cases (+26) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 612 cases (+27) (7 deaths)

Walworth - 3,502 cases (+53) (39 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 261 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Washington - 4,721 cases (+138) (43 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 13,040 cases (+312) (125 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 2,519 cases (+62) (44 deaths)

Waushara – 1,065 cases (+14) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 9,165 cases (+205) (66 deaths) (+4) [corrects case number]

Wood - 1,834 cases (+61) (10 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 91 cases (+3) (1 death)

Baraga - 96 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 97 cases (+5)

Delta – 1,181 cases (+31) (28 deaths)

Dickinson – 700 cases (+36) (20 deaths)

Gogebic - 317 cases (+19) (3 deaths)

Houghton – 813 cases (+16) (8 deaths)

Iron – 434 cases (+13) (22 deaths)

Keweenaw – 19 cases

Luce – 53 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 131 cases (+4)

Marquette - 1,041 cases (+33) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 674 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Ontonagon – 102 cases (+6)

Schoolcraft - 86 cases (+5)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

