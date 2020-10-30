A FRIGHTFULLY WINDY HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

After a mostly clear and quiet night tonight...Plenty of wind returns Saturday. But it is a south wind and temperatures quickly warm into the 50s! Despite the milder temperatures expect wind gusts better than 30 mph. the day will end up partly sunny and dry, but there is a small chance of a few spotty light rain showers at night (some mix north?). Clouds should also break at times Sutrday night so look for a FULL HALLOWEEN MOON which only happens every 18-19 years. the Halloween full moon is also a blue moon!

A downright WINDY day returns Sunday - Expect gusts well over 40 mph. A WIND ADVISORY may be issued for parts of the area. And by-the-way, it is a north wind bringing in much colder air. High temperatures will only be in the 30s, and with the wind it will feel like 20s.

Fortunately, milder air returns next week and lasts much of the week. It also looks mostly dry.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 15-30+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 20-40+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. A light south wind. LOW: 27 (temps slowly rise just before dawn)

HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny, turning windy and warmer. Cloudy during the evening with light showers developing. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 50 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Colder and very windy. Mostly cloudy with flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Not as windy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A night shower? HIGH: 61

