Wisconsin: 51 more COVID-19 deaths as rate rises; almost 15,000 coronavirus cases in 4 days

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s death rate rose for a second time this week, back to 0.91%, where it was 5 days ago, as Wisconsin nears 215,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached our state almost 9 months ago.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,870 positive tests in its latest 13,174 results, or almost 37% positive (36.97%). The state added almost 15,000 coronavirus cases in 4 days and has now confirmed 214,996 cases since February 5.

The number of new cases Thursday is second only to the record 5,262 reported on Tuesday, and the fourth time in 7 days more than 4,000 cases were confirmed. The state is now averaging 4,128 new cases a day over the past 7 days, an all-time high. The 7-day average positivity is at an all-time high of 29.11%, or nearly 3 in 10 people tested getting a positive result.

DEATHS

Fifty-one more people were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 1,948.

County-by-county numbers will be updated shortly later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

The percentage of active cases went back up to 20.9% on Thursday after declining to 20.7% on Wednesday. The state reports almost 45,000 people in Wisconsin (44,896) were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

There are 168,117 people who tested positive for the coronavirus but are no longer active cases, or 78.2% of all coronavirus cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Almost 200 more people (193) were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, putting the number of people ever hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 over 11,000 (11,003). The percentage of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus who were hospitalized holds steady at 5.1%.

The number of patients at the state’s alternate care facility (ACF) set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee increased by one Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients there to six. The facility opened on October 14 with the intent of handling an overflow at hospitals around the state by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite healthy enough, to make room for people with more serious conditions. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Wednesday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), the latest available, says 11.9% of ICU beds are open. The WHA says there are 1,439 total COVID-19 patients throughout the state, up from 1,385 on Tuesday. That’s a change of 249 new patients in seven days. Out of those patients, 339 are in the ICU. That number has increased by 40 in the past seven days.

The DHS reported Wednesday that out of all hospital beds in the state (11,025), about 14.5% are available (1,595), a slight decrease from Tuesday’s report of 14.7%.

In the Fox Valley Region, the WHA says Wednesday that in 13 hospitals serving 8 counties, there are 146 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up from 139 Tuesday. The seven day difference shows an increase of 15 people. Out of the total number of patients, 23 are in ICU, a one day decrease of one. The seven day change is two. 5 ICU beds out of a total 104 beds are immediately open in the Fox Valley region.

In the Northeast Region, where 10 hospitals serve seven counties, the WHA says as of Wednesday there are 159 COVID-19 patients, a decrease of seven from the past week. Out of those patients, 52 are in the ICU. That seven day number is at zero, however the one day difference is an increase of 3. That region has 24 ICU beds immediately open out of a total of 207 beds.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 515 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Ashland - 279 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Barron – 1,132 cases (+39) (7 deaths)(+1)

Bayfield - 230 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Brown – 15,377 cases (+274) (97 deaths)(+4)

Buffalo - 273 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 311 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,694 cases (+18) (11 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,6851 cases (+104) (13 deaths)(+2)

Clark – 889 cases (+22) (16 deaths)(+1)

Columbia – 1,788 cases (+27) (6 deaths)(+1)

Crawford – 340 cases (+12) (1 death)(+1)

Dane – 14,929 cases (+369) (49 deaths)(+1)

Dodge – 4,158 cases (+107) (26 deaths)(State revised, -1)

Door - 822 cases (+42) (6 deaths)(+1)

Douglas - 781 cases (+37) (1 death)

Dunn – 1,066 cases (+27) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 3,531 cases (+89) (12 deaths)

Florence - 209 cases (State revised, -1) (6 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 4,564 cases (+103) (20 deaths)

Forest - 475 cases (+11) (11 deaths)(+1)

Grant – 1,881 cases (+48) (32 deaths)(+2)

Green - 957 cases (+25) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 751 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Iowa - 480 cases (+14) (1 death)

Iron - 191 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Jackson - 494 cases (+22) (1 death)

Jefferson - 2,768 cases (+71) (14 deaths)(+3)

Juneau - 784 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Kenosha – 5,118 cases (+160) (80 deaths)(+4)

Kewaunee - 1,073 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

La Crosse – 4,256 cases (+69) (21 deaths)(+1)

Lafayette - 550 case (+19) (1 death)

Langlade - 983 cases (+29) (9 deaths)

Lincoln - 802 cases (+19) (10 deaths)

Manitowoc – 2,788 cases (+24) (11 deaths)

Marathon - 4,728 cases (+108) (54 deaths)(+1)

Marinette - 1,738 cases (+29) (13 deaths)(+1)

Marquette - 616 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 304 cases (+6)

Milwaukee – 40,609 (+466) (582 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 1,132 cases (+21) (5 deaths)(+1)

Oconto – 2,114 cases (+24) (17 deaths)(+3)

Oneida - 1,239 cases (+17) (14 deaths)

Outagamie – 9,251 cases (+75) (75 deaths)(+3)

Ozaukee - 2,246 cases (+37) (25 deaths)(+1)

Pepin – 146 cases (+6)

Pierce – 703 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Polk – 563 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Portage - 2,776 cases (+46) (21 deaths)

Price - 367 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Racine – 7,457 cases (+158) (113 deaths)(+1)

Richland - 471 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Rock – 5,138 cases (+61) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 211 cases (+6) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,785 cases (+53) (7 deaths)

Sawyer - 380 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Shawano – 2,441 cases (+35) (24 deaths)(+1)

Sheboygan - 4,802 cases (+105) (26 deaths)(+3)

St. Croix - 1,858 cases (+52) (11 deaths)

Taylor - 488 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Trempealeau – 1,036 cases (+30) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 499 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 563 cases (+8) (6 deaths)(+1)

Walworth - 3,411 cases (+26) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 245 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Washington - 4,508 cases (+141) (42 deaths)

Waukesha – 12,446 cases (+260) (120 deaths)(+1)

Waupaca – 2,399 cases (+28) (40 deaths)(+2)

Waushara – 1,025 cases (+16) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 8,799 cases (+73) (62 deaths)(+3)

Wood - 1,708 cases (+29) (9 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 89 cases (+5) (1 death)

Baraga - 87 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 89 cases (+5)

Delta – 1,120 cases (+61) (24 deaths)(+1)

Dickinson – 639 cases (+18) (19 deaths)

Gogebic - 290 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Houghton – 783 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Iron – 411 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Keweenaw – 20 cases (+1)

Luce – 47 cases (+8)

Mackinac - 127 cases (+3)

Marquette - 934 cases (+30) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 648 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Ontonagon –91 cases (+2)

Schoolcraft - 75 cases (+5)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

