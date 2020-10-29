Winnebago County man arrested for 7th OWI

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man from the Town of Winnebago has been arrested for his seventh OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jeremy Kuehl, 41, was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday while driving south on State Highway 151 at I-41.

After investigating, a trooper determined Kuehl was also driving his vehicle above his .02 restriction.

In addition for the OWI, Kuehl was also arrested for an active warrant.

Authorities say Kuehl was taken to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

