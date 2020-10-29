WINDY AND COLDER THURSDAY

Wednesday’s milder temperatures were compliments of a southwest wind. Unfortunately the wind shifts to the northeast Thursday and much colder air returns on blustery and gusty winds. Thursday will also bring clouds, some occasional sun, and just a few spotty rain or snow showers - Maybe it’s nothing more than sprinkles or flurries. Brighter skies return Friday, but temperatures remain cool for this time of the year.

Saturday, as a system moves through, a southerly wind returns and also returning will be much milder air. Despite breezy conditions, some sun Saturday will make for a nice autumn day. Clouds increase Saturday night and there MAY be a few scattered light rain showers (or wintry mix north). Sunday the temperature swing cycle continues as MUCH colder air returns along with plenty of wind.

Next week looks milder. At least as of now...

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NE 10-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower or a few flakes NORTH or along the LAKESHORE. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. A bit blustery. Sprinkles or Flurries possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Chance of a morning flurry, then turning sunny. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 41 LOW 28

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with a chance of late-night showers (some mix north?). HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and WINDY! Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

ELECTION DAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 58

