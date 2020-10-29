Two rescued after vehicle crashes into Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken to a Fond du Lac area hospital after being rescued from a vehicle that crashed into the Fond du Lac River Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the area of Division and Macy for a report of a vehicle that drove into the river just after 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, fire officials say they found a passenger vehicle upright in the water, with two people inside.

Both people inside were adults, and were rescued by firefighters, who wore special water rescue suits to safely enter the water.

The two adults were taken to nearby ambulances to be treated, and were then taken to a hospital.

Officials say the Fond du Lac Police Department is working to determine the cause of the crash.

