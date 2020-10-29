Two men charged following double homicide in Omro

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - New details have been released about what led up to a double homicide last week in the Town of Omro.

Authorities say charges have been filed against two men, one of which is charged with shooting both victims and then trying to cover up the crime by starting the house on fire.

Court documents state Andrew Clark, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Lavar Wallace and Melissa Matz at a home on Elo Road, and Michael Draine, 33, has been charged with helping Clark.

Online court records show Clark has been formally charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a domestic abuse assessment modifier for one of the counts, and one count of Attempt Mutilating a Corpse, all of which are felonies.

Meanwhile, Draine is charged with one felony count of Harboring/Aiding a Felon.

“The initial 911 caller later identified as Andrew Clark, age 52 was reporting that his house was on fire, that someone had broken in and that his wife, Melissa was not breathing,” said Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz.

However, investigators say Clark’s initial story just didn’t add up, and that the fire appeared to have been staged.

“Officers observed burned towels and rags that appeared to been soaked in an accelerant near one of the victims. Officers also observed a mounted candle in the immediate area which appeared to have been used as a make shift fuse. This is consistent with a failed attempt to burn the residence," said Sheriff Matz.

Just before the incident happened, video was found showing Clark and Matz having a heated argument inside a nearby bar.

Investigators say Clark was upset because of some missing money.

“The argument continued back at the residence on Elo Road. Once at the Elo Road residence Andrew Clark shot and killed both Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace,” said Sheriff Matz.

After Wallace and Matz were killed, authorities say Clark, who owns a cleaning business, left with Draine to work at a bar they knew had cameras, hoping to establish an alibi.

Draine told investigators he feared for his own life if he hadn’t cooperated in concealing the crime.

If convicted, Clark faces a life sentence. Draine, as an accomplice, could also see time in jail.

