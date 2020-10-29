Advertisement

Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations

A train derailment on Thursday has forced people from their homes. No injuries have been reported.
A train derailment on Thursday has forced people from their homes. No injuries have been reported.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAURICEVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in southeast Texas say a freight train has derailed and are urging nearby residents to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assess the damage.

The Orange County sheriff’s office says train cars left the track Thursday morning near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border.

It’s unclear what the train was hauling and what caused it to derail. There are no reports of injuries.

Authorities urged people to evacuate schools, businesses and homes within a mile of the site.

Drone footage from the sheriff’s office shows train cars piled up along a railroad.

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

National

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Therese Apel
A Mississippi family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Franklin County on Tuesday night.

Latest News

National

UK Labour leader says anti-Semitism brings shame on party

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The party responded by suspending Jeremy Corbyn, who has represented Labour in Parliament since 1983.

National

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
A Mississippi six-year-old died in an apparent drive-by shooting.

National

3 dead in church attack, plunging France into dual emergency

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

National Politics

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

National

Zeta leaves millions without power

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Now a tropical storm, Zeta is tearing across the South.