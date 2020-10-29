THAT BLUSTERY NORTH WIND IS BACK...

It’s baaaack... That blustery north wind, which is blowing colder Canadian air into Wisconsin. Temperatures will hover in the upper-half of the 30s for most of the day, with wind chills at, and below the freezing mark. So much for yesterday’s milder weather...

There’s also a few showers this morning along the lakeshore. These “lake-effect” showers are popping up thanks to the cold north wind blowing across the open waters of Green Bay. Areas farther inland will be drier with clouds giving way to some sunshine this afternoon.

Expect temperatures to bounce around again this weekend. Halloween looks mild and breezy. Afternoon highs will get into the 50s and it won’t be much cooler for any social distancing Trick Or Treating during the evening. Although at night it will turn cloudy with a chance of showers. A strong cold front will cause temperatures to tumble into Sunday. As the Packers kickoff against the Vikings, temperatures will be in the 30s. Blustery northwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause wind chills to dip into the 20s.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/S 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds and some afternoon sun. A LAKESIDE shower is possible. Blustery. HIGH: 40 (mainly steady temps)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Wind dies down. LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 40 LOW 27

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night showers. HIGH: 53 TRICK OR TREAT: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps HIGH: 50 LOW 33

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again. A mild day. HIGH: 56

