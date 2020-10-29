Suring man’s record breaking squash turned into artwork

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - One man’s gourd is now another man’s art!

As Action 2 News first told you earlier this month, John Sikorski of Suring managed to grow a record breaking squash this year.

The gourd weighed in at more than 1,600 pounds.

On Wednesday, the squash was turned into a work of art at the N.E.W. Zoo in Suamico.

We sent a out a call for someone willing to carve the massive crop.

Now, John has teamed up with Paul Salmon, who specializes in ice carving, to turn it into something special for the fall season.

“So far so good, everything looks actually pretty neat for me to see this come into kind of like a little bit of a lively thing, is pretty awesome I think,” said Sikorski.

Salmon says this is his first time doing a squash carving other than carving pumpkins with his family.

He says it’s a little messier too!

