SUN PEEKING THROUGH THE CLOUD LAYER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blustery northeast wind will remain through the afternoon, but will begin to slow this evening. This northeast wind may cause a stray lake effect shower for areas south of Kewaunee. The rest of northeast Wisconsin will remain dry but fairly cloudy. At times today the clouds may thin, allowing some sunshine to poke through the clouds.

Friday will be a quiet day with cool temperatures, less gusty wind, and skies that become mostly sunny.

Saturday begins mostly sunny, but later during the evening the clouds will increase. Gusty wind will develop Saturday afternoon, pulling milder temperatures into the area. Highs will reach the low 50s Saturday. Socially distanced trick-or-treaters will want to secure all the parts and pieces of their costumes due to the gusty wind. Winds switch the north overnight and Sunday will be much cooler, highs will only reach the 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and due to the northerly wind off of Lake Superior, a few lake effect flakes are possible north.

Next week the temperatures gradually warm, leading back to the upper 50s by Wednesday.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/S 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds and some afternoon sun. A LAKESIDE shower is possible. Blustery. HIGH: 40 (mainly steady temps)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Wind dies down. LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 40 LOW 28

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night showers. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps HIGH: 51 LOW 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again. A mild day. HIGH: 57

