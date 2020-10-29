Advertisement

State Supreme Court denies Outagamie, Calumet counties more time to count broken ballots

Printing error in the timing mark of an Outagamie County ballot
Printing error in the timing mark of an Outagamie County ballot
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is refusing to give clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties advice on how to fix or count ballots which have a printing error before the state-imposed deadline for counting all ballots.

As we’ve reported, the printing error left a blemish on a timing mark on at least 24,600 ballots. The blemish is about the size of a fingernail but can cause counting machines to reject the ballot.

State law does not let a municipality count some ballots by machine and others by hand -- it must use one process or the other -- so the counties wanted to fill in the timing mark with a pen. Otherwise, state law requires election inspectors to transfer the votes “from an unreadable ballot to a readable ballot” to go through a voting machine -- a time-consuming process.

The petition was supported by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Counties Association.

The court denied the petition to offer them an advisory opinion.

“They ask us to assume original jurisdiction and issue what amounts to an advisory opinion explaining what election laws they are free to disregard. We will not do that,” Chief Justice Patience Roggensack writes in a concurring opinion.

Roggensack said they’re essentially asking for permission to “disregard” election laws and ignore deadlines. She emphasized that the people of Wisconsin have a fundamental right to have their vote counted if it’s received before polls close on election day.

“Election officials may have to make difficult decisions regarding how to proceed as they comply with what the law requires. Obtaining more election workers appears to be a necessity,” she offered.

Three justices dissented, saying the majority are ignoring the clerks' abilities -- or inabilities -- to transfer or hand count the ballots before the deadline of 4 P.M. the day after the election. “In sum, the majority leaves local election officials in the lurch,” Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote. “Without the requested and critical guidance from this court, they are left to do their best under difficult circumstances.”

