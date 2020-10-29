State releases names in Marinette County homicide, officer-involved shooting

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials have released names in a homicide and officer-involved death investigation in Marinette County.

The victim of the homicide was identified as Richard Gibbs, 62, Milwaukee. He died of a gunshot wound.

The suspect in Gibbs' death was identified as John Lipski, 62, Milwaukee. Lipski was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the following members of Marinette County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation:

• Lieutenant Barry Degnitz, 27 years in law enforcement

• Deputy Sheriff Jesse Parker, 19 years in law enforcement

• Deputy Sheriff Patrick Callahan, 4 years in law enforcement

• Deputy Sheriff Dave Oginski, 15 years in law enforcement

• Deputy Sheriff Steve Schmidt, 12 years in law enforcement

On Friday, Oct. 23, at about 5 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible homicide at a home in Goodman. Deputies arrived on scene to find Gibbs dead in the home. Lipski fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies followed Lipski. DOJ says he pointed a gun at them and they fired at him.

“The vehicle came to a stop, the individual exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at law enforcement,” reads a statement from DOJ. “Law enforcement fired at and struck the individual.”

Investigators say Gibbs and Lipski knew each other and Lipski killed Gibbs.

No deputies were hurt.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of Gibbs.

The DOJ is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Division of Criminal Investigation will turn over its findings to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

DOJ says law enforcement are cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.