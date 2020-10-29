Advertisement

Recent report gives reccommendations to address state’s caregiver crisis

By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the middle of a COVID-19 surge in positive cases, long term care facilities such as Woodside Lutheran Home need a surge in help.

“We have 26 positions open on top of the staff we have out for COVID-19, so that’s just a long standing issue,” said Meghan Mehlberg-Fuss, administrator for Woodside.

A recent report by Governor Evers' Task Force on Caregivers takes a look at these issues and came up with 16 recommendations for state and legislative leaders.

Some revolve around overhauling publicly funded programs like Medicaid and Family Care.

“Really intended to look at how do these programs fund caregivers, or how do they allow the provider or the services to adequately compensate wages and benefits for caregivers,” said John Sauer, president and CEO of Leading Age Wisconsin. He is part of the 28 member task force.

Sauer says implementing reforms on how nursing facilities are paid could help give caregivers the pay they deserve.

“Our nursing facilities payment system really lags far behind almost every other state in terms of how we pay those facilities and actually compensate for the actual cost of care,” said Sauer.

During the pandemic the need for caregivers has been brought to the forefront and some staff has been added to the pool.

“Since the pandemic over 5,000 people have been trained through emergency caregiver provisions declared under the emergency act,” said Sauer.

However, funding is still a struggle as health care leaders advocate for allocating more CARES act funding to long term care facilities.

DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm says the state is doing what they can to get get much needed resources to hospitals and long term care facilities as they can.

“We’re working with regulatory flexibilities, our hospital partners and our long term care partners to work on expending capacity so that we are making sure we are utilizing our beds and our surge infrastructure to make sure we keep these vulnerable members of Wisconsin’s communities as safe as possible,” said Palm during Tuesday’s DHS briefing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Wisconsin to receive 1.75 million BinaxNOW tests for COVID-19 response

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announces a shipment of 1,750,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to the State of Wisconsin.

News

More than 2 million tested in Wisconsin for coronavirus since February, more than 3,800 test positive Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Wisconsin’s population was 5,822,000 in 2019. That means roughly 34.4% of the state has been tested at least once for the virus.

State

World Championship Cheese Contest moved to 2022 over coronavirus concerns

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The competition was going to be held in Madison in February.

Latest News

News

Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as cases hit new record

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers is pleading with Wisconsin residents to voluntarily stay home and limit their interactions amid new statewide daily records for confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths.

News

King Veterans Home reports 71 active COVID cases among members and staff

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
King Veteran Home in Waupaca County is reporting 71 active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 42 are members and 29 are employees.

News

Daily record of new coronavirus cases, deaths shattered Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Department of Health Service’s daily report, 5,262 people tested positive Tuesday out of a total of 16,528 new tests. Another 11,266 people tested negative within the past 24 hours.

State

Milwaukee imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 surges

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25% of a site’s capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at events.

Coronavirus

Is it just a cold? Dr. Ashok Rai says get tested for any COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Ashok Rai admits he’s been surprised by how many cases of nasal congestion or mild cough turn out to be COVID-19.

News

DHS warns about lead poisoning risk for Wisconsin children

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
As children spend more time at home because of the pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind parents who live in a lead-hazard home to be careful as it could put their kids at a higher risk of lead poisoning.