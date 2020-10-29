Advertisement

Online fundraiser for Oshkosh Seniors Center

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An online fundraiser is being held Thursday to raise money for the Oshkosh Seniors Center.

The fundraiser is being held on Facebook from 8 a.m. until noon. CLICK HERE to take part in the fundraiser.

The center, located at 200 N Campbell Rd, offers classes and exercise equipment to thousands of seniors in the area. It also serves as a gathering place.

“If we didn’t have the senior center, and Oshkosh is not the only one, Appleton, Green Bay, all of these communities have senior centers. If they didn’t have them, so many older people would be isolated. It’s terrible being alone. It’s a place for them to come, exercise, play cards, just sit around and chit chat,” says Jerry Burke, Friends of the Oshkosh Seniors Center.

Operations have been scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center also lost out on Food Truck Fridays during the summer. Those events raise money for programs.

Posted by Friends of Oshkosh Seniors Center on Monday, October 26, 2020

