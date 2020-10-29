Advertisement

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

By Therese Apel
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
ROXIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Franklin County on Tuesday night.

“They went by and shot into a house,” said Sheriff Tom Tindle. “And there was a 6-year-old child that was hit and died at the hospital.”

Robert London, 6, had a bright smile and lived on Whiteapple Street in Franklin County – a road where several family members live. His family and friends affectionately called him Peanut or Peanuckle, and he was said to be playful and happy.

October 27 was like any Tuesday night: Robert and some other relatives had gone down the street to his grandmother’s house to watch TV.

Everything changed when the shooting started. Kathy Rogers, who helped raise Robert, was hit in the backside by a bullet, but she didn’t realize it right away.

“And when I heard it, it just say B-B-B-B-boom and about that time I got down, and when I got my lower part down and when I got down with the rest of it, it hit me. I didn’t really know I was shot until afterward, I felt back there and I seen the blood,” said Rogers.

But she was immediately distracted from her own blood when she saw Robert.

“He was sitting over there under the table with a bullet wound to his head, and I was trying to stop him from bleeding, there was so much blood,” she said.

Kathy Rogers' outer wounds will heal. But the pain felt by Robert’s family and the law enforcement fighting to bring him justice could last a while.

“That was my heart, that was my heart, that was my heart,” Rogers said emotionally. “I love him to death. I’d do anything to bring justice to that 6-year-old who had to leave out this world.”

Tindall said the loss of a child is always a tough one for police officers. Robert is the first child shot in his county since he became sheriff in January. The goal is to focus on finding justice, he said.

“We’re handling it the best we can,” he said. “We’ve got witnesses and we’ve been talking to people all day and we hope to get it solved soon.”

Tindall says there are multiple car descriptions that have been offered up, but that he’s confident his investigators are on the right track. Rogers said she and the family are hoping the tragedy can end in justice.

“He was an innocent child, they just came by shooting houses, not knowing who’s up in there, and killed that little innocent baby.”

