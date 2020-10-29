Advertisement

Joe Biden announces Milwaukee visit Friday

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning in the final week before Election Day.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin on Friday. His campaign announced he’ll be in Milwaukee on Friday.

The campaign says he’ll talk in the evening, tentatively at 6:30 P.M., encouraging people to vote and “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation.”

It does not say where he will speak. The event will be covered by media and livestreamed on Biden’s campaign website. The campaign has shunned large gatherings during the pandemic, organizing small gatherings or drive-in style speaking events in lieu of crowds standing or sitting together.

It’s a late visit to Wisconsin by Biden, just days before election day. Biden’s last visit to Wisconsin was in early September when he toured Kenosha shortly after protests and riots following a police shooting that paralyzed a Black man.

Running mate Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee in early September, where she toured an electrical workers union’s training facility and held a roundtable with Black business leaders.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton didn’t make any visits to Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump is returning to Wisconsin Friday afternoon to lead a rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. It will be his ninth trip to Wisconsin this year.

