Fire damages home in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to 594 E Bank Street for a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home.

The department posted photos on social media that show a charred exterior and thick smoke.

Fire knocked down, all units working. Occupants out safely. https://t.co/w5hdbBAfgS pic.twitter.com/4teVtldIji — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) October 29, 2020

The department says the occupants escaped without harm.

The fire has been “knocked down,” according to the department.

Firefighters have not yet said if they know the cause of the fire.

