Badgers football reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

One more player and two staff members have tested positive
Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst talks about game cancellation
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin confirmed Thursday that three more members of the Badgers football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Like in its previous announcement, the university did not identify who had contracted the virus, only saying that it was one player and two staff members. That brings to 15 the number of team members who have tested positive since Saturday, seven of whom are players.

One other member of the football program who had tested positive prior to that is still considered an active case.

The team also revealed that, per CDC and Big Ten guidelines, head coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to return until at least Saturday, Nov. 7, following a 10-day quarantine period. On Wednesday, UW stated that Chryst was one of the original dozen who tested positive.

The university said it has not definitive timeline for when the Badgers can resume in-person football activities, but noted that it won’t be until Nov. 4, at the earliest. Right now, the athletics department says, its focusing on containing the virus and protecting the players and staff.

UW has also secured hotel rooms for all of the players who have not tested positive in an attempt to prevent any additional spread. Each player has their own room and the rooms are all in the same area of the hotel to limit exposure to its other guests.

Wisconsin says it expects to provide another update on Saturday.

